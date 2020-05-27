3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209

Amenities

Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout. The adorable kitchen is light and bright with ample cabinet space and everything you need from a coffee maker to kitchen knives. The spacious bedrooms feature large closets, plush queen sized beds and ceiling fans to keep you cool on hot days. Step thru the sliding glass doors onto your patio to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. This spacious end unit won't last long!

Ideally located just off Bee Ridge Rd so you'll be close to all the wonders Sarasota has to offer! Pets negotiable, one cat considered. Appliances include; Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave.



Southgate East offers residents, a sparkling community pool, furnished common area, on-site laundry, and sun deck. Trash, lawn care and pest control included. Schedule your showing now because this one won't last long!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

