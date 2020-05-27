All apartments in Southgate
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:33 AM

3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209

3101 Bee Ridge Road · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL 34239
South Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout. The adorable kitchen is light and bright with ample cabinet space and everything you need from a coffee maker to kitchen knives. The spacious bedrooms feature large closets, plush queen sized beds and ceiling fans to keep you cool on hot days. Step thru the sliding glass doors onto your patio to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. This spacious end unit won't last long!
Ideally located just off Bee Ridge Rd so you'll be close to all the wonders Sarasota has to offer! Pets negotiable, one cat considered. Appliances include; Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave.

Southgate East offers residents, a sparkling community pool, furnished common area, on-site laundry, and sun deck. Trash, lawn care and pest control included. Schedule your showing now because this one won't last long!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

