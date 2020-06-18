2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota

Amenities

Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.! This home offers lots of charm and plenty of natural lighting. Upon entering, you will find the spacious living room with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with all of your standard appliances, stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. The master bedroom allows for a king-size bed and has a bathroom with a walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms allow for queen-size beds. There is an oversized two-car garage. Large fenced in the backyard, ideal for family bbq’s. Washer/dryer hookups. Don't miss out!! Call Today!!



To schedule a showing call Joleisy Machado (941) 500-3027



First, last & security due at move in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent.



Pets are allowed and will be screened through petscreening.com. Breed restrictions, & refundable pet deposit required. You must purchase dog liability insurance prior to receiving the keys.



No smoking allowed.



Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com

Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications



Listed with Relax Realty Group



(RLNE5810936)