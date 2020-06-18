All apartments in Southgate
Find more places like 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southgate, FL
/
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota

2619 Sunnyside Street · (941) 500-3027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southgate
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL 34239
South Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.! This home offers lots of charm and plenty of natural lighting. Upon entering, you will find the spacious living room with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with all of your standard appliances, stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. The master bedroom allows for a king-size bed and has a bathroom with a walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms allow for queen-size beds. There is an oversized two-car garage. Large fenced in the backyard, ideal for family bbq’s. Washer/dryer hookups. Don't miss out!! Call Today!!

To schedule a showing call Joleisy Machado (941) 500-3027

First, last & security due at move in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent.

Pets are allowed and will be screened through petscreening.com. Breed restrictions, & refundable pet deposit required. You must purchase dog liability insurance prior to receiving the keys.

No smoking allowed.

Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com
Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications

Listed with Relax Realty Group

(RLNE5810936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota have any available units?
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota have?
Some of 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota is pet friendly.
Does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota does offer parking.
Does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota have a pool?
No, 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota have accessible units?
No, 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota has units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southgate Apartments with BalconySouthgate Apartments with Pool
Southgate Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL
Vamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity