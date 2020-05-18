All apartments in Southgate
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:45 AM

2411 GROVE STREET

2411 Grove Street · (941) 504-8939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2411 Grove Street, Southgate, FL 34239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen
Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet. The third room can be used as an office, den, or bedroom, currently set up as a den with a day bed. Great outdoor space with outdoor kitchen, grill, and fireplace. Short or long term rental available. Available May 18th
What's nearby:
This rental's location places you near some of the best shopping and dining that Sarasota has to offer. A local shopping plaza, Siesta Row, is only four minutes away. There you can take care of all your shopping needs! You'll find that Westfield Siesta Key, and all it has to offer, is less than a mile away! There you catch a movie or enjoy the mall's other attractions. This home is also fairly close to the grand beaches of Siesta Key, just a fifteen-minute drive away. For family fun make sure to visit Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, a city park with 2 pools, outdoor athletic courts, a picnic area, gym, playground & walking trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 GROVE STREET have any available units?
2411 GROVE STREET has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2411 GROVE STREET have?
Some of 2411 GROVE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 GROVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2411 GROVE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 GROVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2411 GROVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southgate.
Does 2411 GROVE STREET offer parking?
No, 2411 GROVE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2411 GROVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 GROVE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 GROVE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2411 GROVE STREET has a pool.
Does 2411 GROVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2411 GROVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 GROVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 GROVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 GROVE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 GROVE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
