2411 GROVE STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen

Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet. The third room can be used as an office, den, or bedroom, currently set up as a den with a day bed. Great outdoor space with outdoor kitchen, grill, and fireplace. Short or long term rental available. Available May 18th

This rental's location places you near some of the best shopping and dining that Sarasota has to offer. A local shopping plaza, Siesta Row, is only four minutes away. There you can take care of all your shopping needs! You'll find that Westfield Siesta Key, and all it has to offer, is less than a mile away! There you catch a movie or enjoy the mall's other attractions. This home is also fairly close to the grand beaches of Siesta Key, just a fifteen-minute drive away. For family fun make sure to visit Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, a city park with 2 pools, outdoor athletic courts, a picnic area, gym, playground & walking trail.