Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2331 Valencia Drive

2331 Valencia Drive · (941) 462-2894
Location

2331 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL 34239
South Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly. The kitchen has been nicely updated and has plenty of cabinetry and storage. Many desirable perks such as an over-sized one car garage, beautiful terrazzo flooring, stainless steel appliances, cedar lined closets and plenty of curb appeal! Conveniently located near Siesta Key, Southside Elementary School and local shops and dining. First and security due with approved background check. A $29.99 monthly Residents Benefit Fee will be applied.

Amenities: Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Valencia Drive have any available units?
2331 Valencia Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2331 Valencia Drive have?
Some of 2331 Valencia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Valencia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Valencia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Valencia Drive does offer parking.
Does 2331 Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 2331 Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2331 Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 Valencia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 Valencia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 Valencia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
