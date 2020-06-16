2331 Valencia Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly. The kitchen has been nicely updated and has plenty of cabinetry and storage. Many desirable perks such as an over-sized one car garage, beautiful terrazzo flooring, stainless steel appliances, cedar lined closets and plenty of curb appeal! Conveniently located near Siesta Key, Southside Elementary School and local shops and dining. First and security due with approved background check. A $29.99 monthly Residents Benefit Fee will be applied.



Amenities: Fenced Yard