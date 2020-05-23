574 Wechsler Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Remodeled 3/2 in Southchase. Available Now! - Renovated 3/2 located in the Southchase community of S. Orlando. This spacious open floor planned home is available for immediate occupancy. Boasting ceramic tiled living areas, wood laminate floored bedrooms and a completely converted garage that now adds air-conditioned living space to the home. The advertised square feet does not reflect the additional square feet the enclosed garage adds to the living space. The upgraded kitchen has floor to ceiling cabinetry, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. and opens up to the large great room. The bedrooms are spacious, well lit, and the master has a walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have also been renovated and upgraded. The master bath has an oversized garden tub and the second bathroom has a large walk-in shower. Enjoy the scenic water views from the screened porch where you have space to entertain your guests in a private setting.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this lovely home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet, and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer and alarm system are present but in as/is condition. The owner does not have to repair or replace. Alarm monitoring is optional and the responsibility of the tenant.



*Please be advised cars cannot be parked inside the garage. Cars can only be parked in the driveway. The garage has been completely converted to air-conditioned living space.



