All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 574 Wechsler Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
574 Wechsler Cir.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

574 Wechsler Cir.

574 Wechsler Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

574 Wechsler Circle, Southchase, FL 32824
Southchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Remodeled 3/2 in Southchase. Available Now! - Renovated 3/2 located in the Southchase community of S. Orlando. This spacious open floor planned home is available for immediate occupancy. Boasting ceramic tiled living areas, wood laminate floored bedrooms and a completely converted garage that now adds air-conditioned living space to the home. The advertised square feet does not reflect the additional square feet the enclosed garage adds to the living space. The upgraded kitchen has floor to ceiling cabinetry, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. and opens up to the large great room. The bedrooms are spacious, well lit, and the master has a walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have also been renovated and upgraded. The master bath has an oversized garden tub and the second bathroom has a large walk-in shower. Enjoy the scenic water views from the screened porch where you have space to entertain your guests in a private setting.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this lovely home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet, and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer and alarm system are present but in as/is condition. The owner does not have to repair or replace. Alarm monitoring is optional and the responsibility of the tenant.

*Please be advised cars cannot be parked inside the garage. Cars can only be parked in the driveway. The garage has been completely converted to air-conditioned living space.

(RLNE5780693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 Wechsler Cir. have any available units?
574 Wechsler Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 574 Wechsler Cir. have?
Some of 574 Wechsler Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 Wechsler Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
574 Wechsler Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 Wechsler Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 574 Wechsler Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 574 Wechsler Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 574 Wechsler Cir. offers parking.
Does 574 Wechsler Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 574 Wechsler Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 Wechsler Cir. have a pool?
No, 574 Wechsler Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 574 Wechsler Cir. have accessible units?
No, 574 Wechsler Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 574 Wechsler Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 574 Wechsler Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 574 Wechsler Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 574 Wechsler Cir. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida