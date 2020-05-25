13052 RUIDOSA LOOP

Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this home boasts sleek tile in the living areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The modern kitchen offers coordinating appliances and cabinets with plenty of storage space. The spacious backyard provides plenty of room to hang out with friends and family.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.