13052 RUIDOSA LOOP
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:09 AM

13052 RUIDOSA LOOP

13052 Ruidosa Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13052 Ruidosa Loop, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this home boasts sleek tile in the living areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The modern kitchen offers coordinating appliances and cabinets with plenty of storage space. The spacious backyard provides plenty of room to hang out with friends and family.
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP have any available units?
13052 RUIDOSA LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP have?
Some of 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
13052 RUIDOSA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP offers parking.
Does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP have a pool?
No, 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 13052 RUIDOSA LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

