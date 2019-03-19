12953 Los Alamitos

Amenities

Spacious 4BR/2BA home in Kempton Park, Hunter's Creek area of Orlando. All Tiles floor throughout the home. Master Bath has new vanity and sinks plus handicap accessible shower. The spare bathroom has tub/shower combo. Separate Living Room/dining room combo and large Family Room with built in cabinet/desk. 2 car attached garage, Large fenced yard. Kempton Park offers a gated community and is located just minutes to FL-417 and short commute to Airport or theme parks. Sorry, NO PETS. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.