12953 Los Alamitos

12953 Los Alamitos Court · No Longer Available
Location

12953 Los Alamitos Court, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BR/2BA home in Kempton Park, Hunter's Creek area of Orlando. All Tiles floor throughout the home. Master Bath has new vanity and sinks plus handicap accessible shower. The spare bathroom has tub/shower combo. Separate Living Room/dining room combo and large Family Room with built in cabinet/desk. 2 car attached garage, Large fenced yard. Kempton Park offers a gated community and is located just minutes to FL-417 and short commute to Airport or theme parks. Sorry, NO PETS. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12953 Los Alamitos have any available units?
12953 Los Alamitos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 12953 Los Alamitos currently offering any rent specials?
12953 Los Alamitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12953 Los Alamitos pet-friendly?
Yes, 12953 Los Alamitos is pet friendly.
Does 12953 Los Alamitos offer parking?
Yes, 12953 Los Alamitos offers parking.
Does 12953 Los Alamitos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12953 Los Alamitos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12953 Los Alamitos have a pool?
No, 12953 Los Alamitos does not have a pool.
Does 12953 Los Alamitos have accessible units?
Yes, 12953 Los Alamitos has accessible units.
Does 12953 Los Alamitos have units with dishwashers?
No, 12953 Los Alamitos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12953 Los Alamitos have units with air conditioning?
No, 12953 Los Alamitos does not have units with air conditioning.
