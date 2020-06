Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Comfortable and cozy residence located in a family and safe community. Excellent location near main avenues, shopping centers and schools. Freshly painted. Just maintenance a/c. All appliances included. Closed garage with electric door. The community has several beautiful lakes and plazas for young and adults to enjoy. A fixed additional charge of $200 per month covers water and energy. In the back, with independent entrance, there is a small apartment used by the owner. Income verification is requested and will be corroborated.

