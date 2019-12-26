All apartments in Southchase
1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy.

1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. Available 02/17/20 3 Bedrm (Southchase Community) Home In Gated Kempton Park For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: February 17, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1650.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1750.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1750.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1650/mo
1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy
Orlando, Florida 32837
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Kempton Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1684
Year Built: 2001

*PRICED LOW TO RENT FAST!
*3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home
*Close To South 441 Near The Orange/Osceola County Line
*Public Library Is Just Around The Corner
*GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING!
*KITCHEN OPENS UP TO DINING/FAMILY ROOM
*Convenient To Local Schools, Plenty Of Shopping And Dining
*2 Car Garage And Fenced-In Backyard.
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*Must See To Appreciate. Wont Last Long.
*With Easy Access To Hunters Creek South 441 (Orange Blossom Trail), South Orange Ave (527) The 417 (Greenway), The Turnpike, 528 (Beachline) And The Osceola Parkway.
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Dining Room & Family Room
*This Property Features Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout Family And Dining Room
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: February 17, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: South Obt To Deerfield, Right On Balcombe To Kempton Chase Parkway.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE1894752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. have any available units?
1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. offers parking.
Does 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. have accessible units?
Yes, 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. has accessible units.
Does 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. does not have units with air conditioning.

