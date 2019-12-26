Amenities

1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy. Available 02/17/20 3 Bedrm (Southchase Community) Home In Gated Kempton Park For Rent SEE TERMS -

Price: $1650/mo

1153 Kempton Chase Pkwy

Orlando, Florida 32837

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Subdivision: Kempton Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1684

Year Built: 2001



*PRICED LOW TO RENT FAST!

*3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home

*Close To South 441 Near The Orange/Osceola County Line

*Public Library Is Just Around The Corner

*GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING!

*KITCHEN OPENS UP TO DINING/FAMILY ROOM

*Convenient To Local Schools, Plenty Of Shopping And Dining

*2 Car Garage And Fenced-In Backyard.

*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*Must See To Appreciate. Wont Last Long.

*With Easy Access To Hunters Creek South 441 (Orange Blossom Trail), South Orange Ave (527) The 417 (Greenway), The Turnpike, 528 (Beachline) And The Osceola Parkway.

*Blinds INCLUDED

*Dining Room & Family Room

*This Property Features Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout Family And Dining Room

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: South Obt To Deerfield, Right On Balcombe To Kempton Chase Parkway.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



