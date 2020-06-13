60 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with balcony
1 of 44
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 41
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 39
1 of 29
1 of 47
1 of 44
1 of 52
1 of 46
1 of 36
1 of 45
1 of 40
1 of 11
1 of 88
1 of 18
1 of 50
1 of 10
1 of 26
With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.
South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Venice renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.