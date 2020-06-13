60 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with balcony

With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.

South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture.