961 EVEREST ROAD

Amenities
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home . A private oasis is found in the fully fenced back yard (fence only 2 years old), with caged pool, oversized covered lanai, and ample room on the side yard for pets, shed, swing-set, etc. You’ll also have peace of mind with newer kitchen appliances, upgraded electrical panel, pool pump, and hot water tank. Looking for some fun on the water? This home is a boaters dream! Watercraft parking on the extended parking pad, and ideally located just a few short blocks away from the South Venice Yacht Club, Civic Association, and beach ferry / boat ramp (membership optional for a small fee) Garage with epoxy floor covering offers great storage for all your toys . You won’t want to miss this South Venice gem!