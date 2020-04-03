All apartments in South Venice
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

961 EVEREST ROAD

961 Everest Road · (941) 400-6552
Location

961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL 34293
South Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home . A private oasis is found in the fully fenced back yard (fence only 2 years old), with caged pool, oversized covered lanai, and ample room on the side yard for pets, shed, swing-set, etc. You’ll also have peace of mind with newer kitchen appliances, upgraded electrical panel, pool pump, and hot water tank. Looking for some fun on the water? This home is a boaters dream! Watercraft parking on the extended parking pad, and ideally located just a few short blocks away from the South Venice Yacht Club, Civic Association, and beach ferry / boat ramp (membership optional for a small fee) Garage with epoxy floor covering offers great storage for all your toys . You won’t want to miss this South Venice gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 EVEREST ROAD have any available units?
961 EVEREST ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 961 EVEREST ROAD have?
Some of 961 EVEREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 EVEREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
961 EVEREST ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 EVEREST ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 EVEREST ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 961 EVEREST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 961 EVEREST ROAD does offer parking.
Does 961 EVEREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 EVEREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 EVEREST ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 961 EVEREST ROAD has a pool.
Does 961 EVEREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 961 EVEREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 961 EVEREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 EVEREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 EVEREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 EVEREST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
