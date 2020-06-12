/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
182 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Sarasota, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.
Results within 1 mile of South Sarasota
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1255 Dockside Place
1255 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
1255 Dockside Place Available 07/01/20 Siesta Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at Harbor Towne and Yacht Club on Siesta Key. It over looks the canal to the inter-coastal water way.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 Available 06/15/20 Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5452 SWIFT ROAD
5452 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE RIVERVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR ONLY $1295 RENT. CONVENIENT TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. ON SCAT BUS LINE. BEAUTIFUL SIESTA BEACH IS A SHORT TEN MINUTE RIDE AWAY! COMMUNITY POOL.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2763 WOODGATE LANE
2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2599 WOODGATE LANE
2599 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE
1324 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2087 sqft
Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5600 BEACH WAY DRIVE
5600 Beach Way Dr, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1182 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON, Siesta Key! Voted number 1 by Mr. Beach. 3 rd floor condo in an elevator building, directly across form the public beach, no obstructions to toes in the sand. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. King bed, queen bed and a full bed.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5468 SWIFT ROAD
5468 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1095 sqft
GROUND FLOOR! FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL OVER SUMMER MONTHS. SPACIOUS CONDO WITH A LANAI, KING SIZE BED IN THE MASTER AND TWO DOUBLE IN THE GUEST. EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Siesta
1 Unit Available
129 PIERSON LANE
129 Pierson Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Wonderful family beach house. Walk to shell beach just minutes to the village and public beach. Nicely furnished. Updated kitchen. All the comforts of home. Beautiful lot with deck and barbecue grill.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6163 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD
6163 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Available July 2020. Darling turnkey furnished duplex on corner lot with huge private yard. Available short or long term and ready to move in. This adorable coastal decorated home makes for a great escape from the cold winter.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1701 SIESTA DRIVE
1701 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
BUILT IN 1926! Cozy and quaint historical home minutes from the Siesta Key and Hillview. Step back in time in this cozy and relaxing home. Wonderful library. Enclosed garden/courtyard. Garage not available. Non smoking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2751 VALENCIA DRIVE
2751 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
MID CENTURY VINTAGE POOL HOME. BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN OPEN UP TO THE POOL. KITCHEN IS SET UP AS A COOKING DREAM CONTAINING A COMMERCIAL GAS STOVE. NO CARPET, TERRAZZO FLOORING. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY AND DOWNTOWN SARASOTA.
