611 First Avenue

SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach. Totally furnished and with all the toys like the Berkeley Cruiser (similar to a golf cart), bikes, surfboards, paddle boards, skim boards, kayak for 2, beach toys. Totally remodeled great house with a huge 2 car garage. Private fenced back yard. Yes, bring Fido. This place is pet friendly! Super close to Patrick Air Force Base and only an hr from Orlando. Great location!