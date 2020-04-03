All apartments in South Patrick Shores
Find more places like 611 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Patrick Shores, FL
/
611 First Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

611 First Avenue

611 1st Avenue · (321) 537-9359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Patrick Shores
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL 32937
Sea Park Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach. Totally furnished and with all the toys like the Berkeley Cruiser (similar to a golf cart), bikes, surfboards, paddle boards, skim boards, kayak for 2, beach toys. Totally remodeled great house with a huge 2 car garage. Private fenced back yard. Yes, bring Fido. This place is pet friendly! Super close to Patrick Air Force Base and only an hr from Orlando. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 First Avenue have any available units?
611 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 First Avenue have?
Some of 611 First Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 First Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 First Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 611 First Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 611 First Avenue does offer parking.
Does 611 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 611 First Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Patrick Shores 2 BedroomsSouth Patrick Shores 3 Bedrooms
South Patrick Shores Apartments with BalconySouth Patrick Shores Apartments with Garage
South Patrick Shores Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FL
Satellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity