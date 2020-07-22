Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

403 Bridgetown Ct Available 08/01/20 Paradise on the Beach! - The living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence, with direct Navigational Canal front Salt water Pool home. Wake up each morning to awe-inspiring sunrises in the East and drift off to sleep each night gazing at the sunset. The floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, 2 luxurious bathrooms, and open kitchen. The master bedroom, complete with a closet, newly remodeled bathroom with double sinks and sliding glass doors to the back patio. This home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, cafes and restaurants, shopping center, and premier schools



