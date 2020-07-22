All apartments in South Patrick Shores
South Patrick Shores, FL
403 Bridgetown Ct
403 Bridgetown Ct

403 Bridgetown Court · (321) 622-3257
Location

403 Bridgetown Court, South Patrick Shores, FL 32937
Moorings

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 Bridgetown Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
403 Bridgetown Ct Available 08/01/20 Paradise on the Beach! - The living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence, with direct Navigational Canal front Salt water Pool home. Wake up each morning to awe-inspiring sunrises in the East and drift off to sleep each night gazing at the sunset. The floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, 2 luxurious bathrooms, and open kitchen. The master bedroom, complete with a closet, newly remodeled bathroom with double sinks and sliding glass doors to the back patio. This home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, cafes and restaurants, shopping center, and premier schools

(RLNE5961227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Bridgetown Ct have any available units?
403 Bridgetown Ct has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 403 Bridgetown Ct currently offering any rent specials?
403 Bridgetown Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Bridgetown Ct pet-friendly?
No, 403 Bridgetown Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Patrick Shores.
Does 403 Bridgetown Ct offer parking?
No, 403 Bridgetown Ct does not offer parking.
Does 403 Bridgetown Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Bridgetown Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Bridgetown Ct have a pool?
Yes, 403 Bridgetown Ct has a pool.
Does 403 Bridgetown Ct have accessible units?
No, 403 Bridgetown Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Bridgetown Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Bridgetown Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Bridgetown Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Bridgetown Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
