Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

222 Apartments for rent in South Patrick Shores, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Patrick Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sea Park Homes
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sea Park Homes
324 W Exeter Street
324 West Exeter Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1585 sqft
OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Patrict Shores
55 Sea Park Boulevard
55 Sea Park Boulevard, South Patrick Shores, FL
Studio
$900
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Here's a second floor efficiency condo unit, open and bright. No where else can you live right across the street from the ocean for $900/month! This unit features tile floors, large picture window, assigned parking, and is fully furnished.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sea Park Homes
156 E. Claridge Street
156 East Claridge Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1394 sqft
Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Waterway Estates North
472 Cardinal Drive
472 Cardinal Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1705 sqft
Nice, updated waterfront AND pool home. Sit and watch the dolphins and manatees. Large open pool overlooking the water. Dock with boat house. No lift, but plenty of space to dock a boat. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced Yard.

1 of 10

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
Waterway Estates North
433 Eagle Drive
433 Eagle Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1376 sqft
Go to WWW.RENTINBREVARD.COMfor rental application call agent with any questions.
Results within 1 mile of South Patrick Shores

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Montecito
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Homes
250 Charles Court
250 Charles Court, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1482 sqft
PERFECT location at the end of a cul de sac street within walking distance to schools and the beach. Lawn care included!! New AC.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Homes
255 Jason Court
255 Jason Court, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1668 sqft
Super nice four bedroom two bath Satellite Beach home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and within a short walk to schools and beaches.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Satellite Beach Isles
1328 S Patrick Drive
1328 South Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
495 sqft
Welcome Home to this beachside apartment just blocks from the ocean. This one bedroom features a brand new kitchen, updated bathroom, new floors, and fresh paint. Unit on first floor. Convenient location. Walk to Long Doggers.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Montecito
726 Ventura Drive
726 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 til May 1st, 2021 ONLY! Maintenance Free AND UPDATED 2 story FURNISHED townhouse. LAKEFRONT..3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home 1 car garage Gated community of Montecito Townhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gulfstream Beach
1175 Highway A1a
1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...
Results within 5 miles of South Patrick Shores
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
34 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
28 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
266 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Patrick Shores, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Patrick Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

