Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:44 PM

78 Apartments for rent in South Patrick Shores, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Patrick Shores offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Satur... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Waterway Estates North
472 Cardinal Drive
472 Cardinal Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1705 sqft
Nice, updated waterfront AND pool home. Sit and watch the dolphins and manatees. Large open pool overlooking the water. Dock with boat house. No lift, but plenty of space to dock a boat. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced Yard.
Results within 1 mile of South Patrick Shores

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
199 Highway A1a
199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1189 sqft
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach.
Results within 5 miles of South Patrick Shores
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
15 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$951
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
22 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:40 PM
$
248 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:48 PM
$
12 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1307 sqft
Get Up To A Month Of Rent Free* - Move in by 7/31/2020Receive up to a month free on select styles if you move in by 7/31/2020* Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

Last updated July 3 at 03:00 PM
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
407 LOFTS DRIVE
407 Lofts Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1696 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Suntree Beauty - Located in the desirable Suntree community. This home shows beautifully. Open floor plan, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, inside laundry and covered patio.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
8303 Loren Cove Drive
8303 Loren Cove Dr, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1482 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in the heart of Viera. The property has not been lived in yet. Your family will be the first to live in the home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Wickham Forest
2665 Bent Elm Ln
2665 Bent Palm Lane, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2011 sqft
You will love this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located on a large corner lot in the quiet community of Wickham Forest. You will love the open living space with tile floors and raised ceilings creating a very open and inviting atmosphere.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
2720 Golf Lake Circle
2720 Golf Lake Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Nicely updated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit. This unit is right across from the community pool. Conveniently located in the heart of Melbourne.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowe Gardens
1944 Fillmore Avenue
1944 Fillmore Avenue, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1030 sqft
Bowe Gardens in the Eau Gallie area on Melbourne. Cute and clean three bedroom one and half bath single family residence. Inside update laundry room. Full size washer and dryer will stay but are ''as is''. Tile floors throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Washington Townhomes
2780 Reston Street
2780 Reston Street, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Light, bright, clean 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit - Very well maintained. Two bedrooms with two baths and small loft area located on second floor. Spacious living/dining room and kitchen on first floor along with half bath.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7667 N Wickham Road
7667 North Wickham Road, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1256 sqft
Perfectly located in the heart of Suntree, don't miss out on this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Cypress Cove.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in South Patrick Shores, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Patrick Shores offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in South Patrick Shores. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Patrick Shores can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

