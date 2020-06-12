/
2 bedroom apartments
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Patrick Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
333 S Patrick Drive
333 South Patrick Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Large, classic floor plan with private ATTACHED 1 car garage. End unit. Quiet community with a most beautiful pool on-property. This property has a laundry room right off the kitchen along with a large porch overlooking the quiet, green grounds.
Results within 1 mile of South Patrick Shores
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
199 Highway A1a
199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1189 sqft
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
1175 Highway A1a
1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor.
Results within 5 miles of South Patrick Shores
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1060 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
884 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
James Landing
32 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Cocoa North
289 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2815 S Atlantic Avenue
2815 South Atlantic Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Unfurnished, Direct Oceanfront, pristine S. Cocoa Beach location. 1st floor, remodeled, 2 bed, 2 bath condo. Wood flooring in living/dining area, newer appliances, cabinets, bath fixtures, tile and lighting. In unit washer and dryer.
