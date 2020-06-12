172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Patrick Shores, FL

/
Sea Park Homes
156 E. Claridge Street
156 East Claridge Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1394 sqft
Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll.
Sea Park Homes
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.
Sea Park Homes
324 W Exeter Street
324 West Exeter Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1585 sqft
OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard.
Waterway Estates North
433 Eagle Drive
433 Eagle Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1376 sqft
Go to WWW.RENTINBREVARD.COMfor rental application call agent with any questions.
Gulfstream Beach
172 Lee Avenue
172 Lee Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
Unit #172 is for rent available Now! This 1/2 duplex feels like a single family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths..beautifully updated and super clean with large living area, and open split floor plan.
Montecito
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.
Michigan Beach
279 Ellwood Avenue
279 Ellwood Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1585 sqft
Fully Furnished Pool home available from April till December 2020. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features two huge dining areas, over sized kitchen, indoor laundry room and a two car garage.
1025 Highway A1a
1025 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2125 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean.
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...
Gulfstream Beach
115 Sheridan Avenue
115 Sheridan Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in.
Montecito
295 Point Lobos Drive
295 Point Lobos Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
This BEAUTIFUL executive home has it all and sits in a sought after GATED community along the beaches. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study, and gorgeous designer touches throughout.
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.
Autumn Woods
1458 Huff Ct
1458 Huff Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1884 sqft
Updated 3/2 home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a very large fenced in backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes granite, ceiling height cabinets, gas range, and. a HUGE island with lots of extra storage hidden underneath.
Lyme Bay
507 Summerset Court
507 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Indian Harbour Beach.
Ocean Dunes
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.
Amherst Gardens
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.
