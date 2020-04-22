All apartments in South Palm Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:18 PM

4200 S Ocean Boulevard

4200 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 239-1911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1695 sqft

Amenities

Looking for the perfect tropical getaway? Then this newly renovated, Beautifully Decorated Oceanfront condo is the place for you. Wake to beautiful sunrises over the ocean and enjoy an evening refreshment watching the sunset. This Boutique, friendly building has only 17 units offering a private, but neighborly atmosphere. For those who love to get a little exercise there is a 4 mile, paved walking, running and biking path right across the street that runs parallel to the intracoastal. For those that prefer the water, we have a lovely pool with access directly to the beach. If you just want to relax you can do that in the building's sauna or on one of the private or common area patios. This unit has an open design with views of the ocean from the kitchen, dining and living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
4200 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 4200 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4200 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4200 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Palm Beach.
Does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4200 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4200 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4200 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
