4200 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool sauna

Looking for the perfect tropical getaway? Then this newly renovated, Beautifully Decorated Oceanfront condo is the place for you. Wake to beautiful sunrises over the ocean and enjoy an evening refreshment watching the sunset. This Boutique, friendly building has only 17 units offering a private, but neighborly atmosphere. For those who love to get a little exercise there is a 4 mile, paved walking, running and biking path right across the street that runs parallel to the intracoastal. For those that prefer the water, we have a lovely pool with access directly to the beach. If you just want to relax you can do that in the building's sauna or on one of the private or common area patios. This unit has an open design with views of the ocean from the kitchen, dining and living areas.