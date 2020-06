3605 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH ROOMS INCLUDE WHITE CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! NEUTRAL CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT,PLANTATION SHUTTERS,HUGE BEDROOMSSERVE LIKE TWO MASTER SUITES ! VERY SPACIOUS COVERED AND SCREENED BALCONY OFFERS VIEWS OF THE POOL AND INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY! WALK TO SHOPPING & RESTURANTS ! EZ ACCESS TO THE MAINLAND LOCATED BETWEEN TWO BRIDGES ONLY MINUTES TO PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,CITY PLACE & WORTH AVENUE ! FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR YOU CAN ENJOY A WALKING PATH ON THE INTRACOASTAL FOR TWO MILES ! THIS IS VERY RARE IN SOUTH FLORIDA ! HURRY THIS WON'T LAST