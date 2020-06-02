Great unit with SE ocean view. Completely Remodeled. New Kitchen,bathrooms, SS Appliances,Granite Tops,. available for yearly rental. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3560 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?