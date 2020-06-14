/
1 bedroom apartments
175 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Palm Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE 3-9 MONTHS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANT
Results within 1 mile of South Palm Beach
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1310 S Federal Hwy
1310 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
804 E Windward Way
804 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
797 sqft
Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
301 Croton Avenue
301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
702 sqft
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom.
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana. Recently completely renovated.
Results within 5 miles of South Palm Beach
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
764 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
924 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,487
888 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
15 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
578 sqft
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
