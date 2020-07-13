108 Apartments for rent in South Palm Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3570 S Ocean Boulevard
3570 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1140 sqft
Stunning Direct Ocean View!! Renovated NE corner unit at the Beach! Open kitchen, impact doors/windows, 2 balconies, pool, exercise room, sauna, social room, billiards, ping pong. Manager, doorperson, maintenance staff. Close to bridges and shopping.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3525 S Ocean Boulevard
3525 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1204 sqft
JUST LISTED! IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GET AWAY FROM THE COLD WINTER? JOIN US IN PARADISE AND RELAX IN THIS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT WITH A BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPENED

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3575 S Ocean Boulevard
3575 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1098 sqft
Possible short term (4 month) to longer term rental. Enjoy beach and ocean, use the 4 mile path along the intracoastal, enjoy the Brittany pool.
Results within 1 mile of South Palm Beach

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available opportunity to enjoy your private patio. Just grab a cup of coffee dip your toes in the nearby pool.Kick your shoes off and find the sand between your toes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once monthly. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops...

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
301 Croton Avenue
301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2115 sqft
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3475 S Ocean Boulevard
3475 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Oceanfront Living! Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathrooms With Ocean Views.. Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Closet Space. Walk Directly Out To The Ocean & Pool From Unit. 24 Hour Doorperson, Garage Parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Want to be close to the Ocean & Intracoastal Waterway? Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3456 S Ocean Boulevard
3456 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1229 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020-2021 SEASON!! 4 MONTH MINIMUM! RARE STUNNING PALM BEACH ISLAND END UNIT 2/2 CONDO WITH VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL! NO NEIGHBORS ON EITHER SIDE! 75' WRAP AROUND BALCONY FOR SUNRISE AND SUNSET! THIS BUILDING IS SITUATED ON
Results within 5 miles of South Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Palm Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Palm Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

