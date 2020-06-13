Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

129 Apartments for rent in South Palm Beach, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE 3-9 MONTHS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANT

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4200 S Ocean Boulevard
4200 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1695 sqft
Looking for the perfect tropical getaway? Then this newly renovated, Beautifully Decorated Oceanfront condo is the place for you. Wake to beautiful sunrises over the ocean and enjoy an evening refreshment watching the sunset.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3575 S Ocean Boulevard
3575 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1098 sqft
Possible short term (4 month) to longer term rental. Enjoy beach and ocean, use the 4 mile path along the intracoastal, enjoy the Brittany pool.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1065 sqft
Very nicely furnished and maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment with water views from every room. Two large balconies facing east and south offering water views and sunny exposures. Deeded beach access and pool on the intracoastal.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4000 S Ocean Boulevard
4000 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2115 sqft
:Oceanfront, Views , Views, Views!! Just steps to the beach! Watch Beautiful Sunrises from your Balcony in this Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.
Results within 1 mile of South Palm Beach

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2115 sqft
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3474 S Ocean Boulevard
3474 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1478 sqft
Contact Listing Agent for more information

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
402 S Atlantic Drive
402 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1642 sqft
Modern, comfortable house located on Secluded Hypoluxo Island. There are 2 beaches within walking distance: Lantana Beach and a small private beach perfect for launching canoes or paddle boards.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3475 S Ocean Boulevard
3475 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Oceanfront Living! Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathrooms With Ocean Views.. Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Closet Space. Walk Directly Out To The Ocean & Pool From Unit. 24 Hour Doorperson, Garage Parking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1900 sqft
Amazing totally updated 3 BR condo over looking the Ocean and Lake Worth Pier. Large, spacious L shaped patio. This property is being rented furnished and turnkey. It was professionally decorated by one of Palm Beach's top interior decorators.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3200 S Ocean Boulevard
3200 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
Enjoy direct ocean views from every room of this contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath beach condo.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana. Recently completely renovated.

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1516 S Lakeside Drive
1516 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1055 sqft
Hidden Gem community! Palm Lake condo is a 55+ condo community located on the Intracoastal Waterway, and known for its resort-style pool, sauna, lush lawn and landscape, and breathtaking water views.
Results within 5 miles of South Palm Beach
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Palm Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Palm Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

