/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Palm Beach, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3610 S Ocean Boulevard
3610 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 S Ocean Boulevard in South Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3525 S Ocean Boulevard
3525 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1204 sqft
JUST LISTED! IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GET AWAY FROM THE COLD WINTER? JOIN US IN PARADISE AND RELAX IN THIS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT WITH A BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPENED
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3560 S Ocean Boulevard
3560 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1340 sqft
Great unit with SE ocean view. Completely Remodeled. New Kitchen,bathrooms, SS Appliances,Granite Tops,. available for yearly rental. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4200 S Ocean Boulevard
4200 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1695 sqft
Looking for the perfect tropical getaway? Then this newly renovated, Beautifully Decorated Oceanfront condo is the place for you. Wake to beautiful sunrises over the ocean and enjoy an evening refreshment watching the sunset.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3575 S Ocean Boulevard
3575 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1098 sqft
Possible short term (4 month) to longer term rental. Enjoy beach and ocean, use the 4 mile path along the intracoastal, enjoy the Brittany pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1065 sqft
Very nicely furnished and maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment with water views from every room. Two large balconies facing east and south offering water views and sunny exposures. Deeded beach access and pool on the intracoastal.
Results within 1 mile of South Palm Beach
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3474 S Ocean Boulevard
3474 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1478 sqft
Contact Listing Agent for more information
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3475 S Ocean Boulevard
3475 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Oceanfront Living! Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathrooms With Ocean Views.. Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Closet Space. Walk Directly Out To The Ocean & Pool From Unit. 24 Hour Doorperson, Garage Parking.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3200 S Ocean Boulevard
3200 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
Enjoy direct ocean views from every room of this contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath beach condo.
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1516 S Lakeside Drive
1516 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1055 sqft
Hidden Gem community! Palm Lake condo is a 55+ condo community located on the Intracoastal Waterway, and known for its resort-style pool, sauna, lush lawn and landscape, and breathtaking water views.
Results within 5 miles of South Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Similar Pages
South Palm Beach 1 BedroomsSouth Palm Beach 2 BedroomsSouth Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Palm Beach 3 BedroomsSouth Palm Beach Apartments with Balcony
South Palm Beach Apartments with GymSouth Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingSouth Palm Beach Apartments with PoolSouth Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLWest Park, FL