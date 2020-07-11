/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
131 Apartments for rent in South Palm Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 71
1 Unit Available
3545 S Ocean Boulevard
3545 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1036 sqft
Live and enjoy the life you've always wished for! This 2/2 freshly painted, all tiled, 1st floor apartment has all you've been looking for.
1 Unit Available
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1065 sqft
This unit has been gutted out in every way from top to bottom. No one has lived in since. New to rental market. Beautiful, beautiful unit. Two balconies, both with views of ocean and intracoastal. Quiet, friendly building.
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...
1 Unit Available
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE ANNUALLY @ $1550 PER MONTH. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY $2850 PER MOMIN 4 MOS. .BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANTCAN BE UNFURN ANNUALLY IF FULL PRICE.
1 Unit Available
3525 S Ocean Boulevard
3525 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1204 sqft
JUST LISTED! IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GET AWAY FROM THE COLD WINTER? JOIN US IN PARADISE AND RELAX IN THIS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT WITH A BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPENED
1 Unit Available
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
1 Unit Available
3560 S Ocean Boulevard
3560 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great unit with SE ocean view. Completely Remodeled. New Kitchen,bathrooms, SS Appliances,Granite Tops,. available for yearly rental. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
1 Unit Available
3520 S Ocean Boulevard
3520 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1566 sqft
Paradise awaits you this winter in this spacious completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Condominium located on the South end of exclusive Palm Beach Island. Water views from almost every room in this stunning condo.
Results within 1 mile of South Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available opportunity to enjoy your private patio. Just grab a cup of coffee dip your toes in the nearby pool.Kick your shoes off and find the sand between your toes.
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once monthly. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops...
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
301 Croton Avenue
301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2115 sqft
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
402 S Atlantic Drive
402 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1642 sqft
Modern, comfortable house located on Secluded Hypoluxo Island. There are 2 beaches within walking distance: Lantana Beach and a small private beach perfect for launching canoes or paddle boards.
1 Unit Available
3475 S Ocean Boulevard
3475 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Oceanfront Living! Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathrooms With Ocean Views.. Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Closet Space. Walk Directly Out To The Ocean & Pool From Unit. 24 Hour Doorperson, Garage Parking.
1 Unit Available
3200 S Ocean Boulevard
3200 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
Enjoy direct ocean views from every room of this contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath beach condo.
Results within 5 miles of South Palm Beach
38 Units Available
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
