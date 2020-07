Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Live and enjoy the life you've always wished for! This 2/2 freshly painted, all tiled, 1st floor apartment has all you've been looking for. Located on the inter-coastal, with water access to the ocean! Drive to your place or pull up in your boat when boating. Walking distance to the beach and close by hotels and restaurants... Just live life to the fullest and at amazing great price!! Call now for a private tour... this one won't last!!