3543 S Ocean Boulevard
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:45 PM

3543 S Ocean Boulevard

3543 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 609-1400
Location

3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A... great shopping, restaurants, park & deeded beach access. Features include impact glass, central music system & amazing views from the moment you enter the private front courtyard, or from the kitchen, eating in the dining room, the living room, soaking in the tub, relaxing on the 2nd floor balcony, or on the over-sized remodeled first floor deck. 2 master suites, one with loft, & 3rd bedroom option available. Beautiful high ceiling with wood beams, & skylight. Enjoy community pool, spa, & community dock for your 26' boat. 2 assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3543 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3543 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3543 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3543 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Palm Beach.
Does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3543 S Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3543 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3543 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3543 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3543 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3543 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3543 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
