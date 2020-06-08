3543 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A... great shopping, restaurants, park & deeded beach access. Features include impact glass, central music system & amazing views from the moment you enter the private front courtyard, or from the kitchen, eating in the dining room, the living room, soaking in the tub, relaxing on the 2nd floor balcony, or on the over-sized remodeled first floor deck. 2 master suites, one with loft, & 3rd bedroom option available. Beautiful high ceiling with wood beams, & skylight. Enjoy community pool, spa, & community dock for your 26' boat. 2 assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit.