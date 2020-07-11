All apartments in South Palm Beach
Home
/
South Palm Beach, FL
/
3540 S Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

3540 S Ocean Boulevard

3540 South Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3540 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL 33480

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
car wash area
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful oceanfront! Highly desirable East Building with outstanding Southeast ocean views. Fully and tastefully renovated. One garage space. Second car to overflow lot on garage roof. Drive through car wash on roof. Heated oceanfront pool. Exercise room. BBQ gills & picnic area. No pets. No smokersor vapors. Basic cable, internet & water included. Tenant pays electric. Turnkey. Both sofas are queen size sofa beds. Minutes from the new Publix, shopping, restaurants and all that Palm Beach has to offer! Also Available For Sale. Rent concession if full year paid in advance ($30,000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3540 S Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Palm Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3540 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3540 S Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3540 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Palm Beach.
Does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3540 S Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3540 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3540 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3540 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
