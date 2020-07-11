3540 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful oceanfront! Highly desirable East Building with outstanding Southeast ocean views. Fully and tastefully renovated. One garage space. Second car to overflow lot on garage roof. Drive through car wash on roof. Heated oceanfront pool. Exercise room. BBQ gills & picnic area. No pets. No smokersor vapors. Basic cable, internet & water included. Tenant pays electric. Turnkey. Both sofas are queen size sofa beds. Minutes from the new Publix, shopping, restaurants and all that Palm Beach has to offer! Also Available For Sale. Rent concession if full year paid in advance ($30,000)