Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Paradise awaits you this winter in this spacious completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Condominium located on the South end of exclusive Palm Beach Island. Water views from almost every room in this stunning condo. High end all the way from the furnishings to the kitchen sink! The large community pool overlooks the ocean for remarkable views of the sunrise. This is the true South FL life!