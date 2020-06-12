/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
209 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
11060 SW 196th St
11060 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19805 SW 114th Ave
19805 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great rental investment 2 bedroom 2 baths, good condition easy to show
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR WITH BALCONY , TILED FLOOR , SS APPLIANCES .
Results within 1 mile of South Miami Heights
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1
11830 Southwest 213th Street, Goulds, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
552 sqft
Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8 - New roof, new impact windows , new appliances and remodeled . Huge yard ready for you to move in . Call or text for more info 786-539-7519 . Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8
Results within 5 miles of South Miami Heights
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Palmetto Bay
42 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1061 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Richmond West
4 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9432 SW 124th Ct
9432 Southwest 124th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/;great room, upgraded baths
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
910 sqft
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue Apt #210-FF, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
10975 SW 107th St
10975 Southwest 107th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo in the Gardens of Kendall. This unit is located on the 3rd floor. It is a corner unit with lots of privacy! Lots of lush landscaping surrounding the property making it a tranquil place to live.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely updated 3rd floor corner unit in gated community. Enjoy all "Gardens" amenities including pools. tennis, security patrol & more. 1st month rent plus 2 months security & good credit required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
Similar Pages
South Miami Heights 1 BedroomsSouth Miami Heights 2 BedroomsSouth Miami Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Miami Heights 3 Bedrooms
South Miami Heights Apartments with BalconySouth Miami Heights Apartments with GarageSouth Miami Heights Apartments with ParkingSouth Miami Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL