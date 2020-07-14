Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
11943 SW 181st St
11943 Southwest 181st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11943 Southwest 181st Street, South Miami Heights, FL 33177
South Miami Heights
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious efficiency for rent 1/1 with everything included and parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11943 SW 181st St have any available units?
11943 SW 181st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Miami Heights, FL
.
Is 11943 SW 181st St currently offering any rent specials?
11943 SW 181st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11943 SW 181st St pet-friendly?
No, 11943 SW 181st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Miami Heights
.
Does 11943 SW 181st St offer parking?
Yes, 11943 SW 181st St offers parking.
Does 11943 SW 181st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11943 SW 181st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11943 SW 181st St have a pool?
No, 11943 SW 181st St does not have a pool.
Does 11943 SW 181st St have accessible units?
No, 11943 SW 181st St does not have accessible units.
Does 11943 SW 181st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11943 SW 181st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11943 SW 181st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11943 SW 181st St does not have units with air conditioning.
