Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED. Please submit offer with: Proof Of Income, Copy of ALL Adults ID, Police Background. Condo Assoc $500 security deposit required (refundable) First month, Last month, security deposit required.