South Highpoint, FL
5874 PATRICK COURT
5874 PATRICK COURT

5874 Patrick Court · No Longer Available
Location

5874 Patrick Court, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
THIS IS THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Beautifully Landscaped! NEWLY REMODELED! This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage pool home is Newly painted inside & out! With a Split floor plan, King size master w/ vaulted ceilings, en suite has New Granite counter,TWIN sinks, walk in shower & linen closet. The sliding doors from the Master Suite step onto the screened patio & the solar heated pool! The large open Family room has soaring ceilings throughout. The 3rd bedroom's beautiful double doors entrance for office use or den. The Separate Dining area is perfect for those Family dinner nights! The Inside laundry room has new Front Loading Washer & Dryer and plenty of space for storage. The New Granite kitchen counters, stainless double sinks, decorator faucet and HUGE breakfast bar just make the kitchen sparkle. The New dishwasher installed 6 months ago,now a New Stainless Steel French door Refrigerator and Microwave. New Decorator Vinyl Shutters give you total privacy in each room! Screened lanai & large solar heated pool a New Vinyl Fence for the large private yard, perfect for hosting backyard barbecues and pool parties. This home has a New roof, New AC and New Water Softer. The Garage floor has been sealed and painted. This house is the one you’ve been waiting for!! Tenant pays utilities & maintains pool & lawn/yard. This home is located close to major Highways, Airports, Shopping and Beaches. **One small dog up to 15 lbs will be permitted. Applicant must be pre-qualified before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 PATRICK COURT have any available units?
5874 PATRICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 5874 PATRICK COURT have?
Some of 5874 PATRICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5874 PATRICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5874 PATRICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 PATRICK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5874 PATRICK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5874 PATRICK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5874 PATRICK COURT offers parking.
Does 5874 PATRICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5874 PATRICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 PATRICK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5874 PATRICK COURT has a pool.
Does 5874 PATRICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 5874 PATRICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 PATRICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5874 PATRICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5874 PATRICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5874 PATRICK COURT has units with air conditioning.

