5874 PATRICK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

THIS IS THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Beautifully Landscaped! NEWLY REMODELED! This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage pool home is Newly painted inside & out! With a Split floor plan, King size master w/ vaulted ceilings, en suite has New Granite counter,TWIN sinks, walk in shower & linen closet. The sliding doors from the Master Suite step onto the screened patio & the solar heated pool! The large open Family room has soaring ceilings throughout. The 3rd bedroom's beautiful double doors entrance for office use or den. The Separate Dining area is perfect for those Family dinner nights! The Inside laundry room has new Front Loading Washer & Dryer and plenty of space for storage. The New Granite kitchen counters, stainless double sinks, decorator faucet and HUGE breakfast bar just make the kitchen sparkle. The New dishwasher installed 6 months ago,now a New Stainless Steel French door Refrigerator and Microwave. New Decorator Vinyl Shutters give you total privacy in each room! Screened lanai & large solar heated pool a New Vinyl Fence for the large private yard, perfect for hosting backyard barbecues and pool parties. This home has a New roof, New AC and New Water Softer. The Garage floor has been sealed and painted. This house is the one you’ve been waiting for!! Tenant pays utilities & maintains pool & lawn/yard. This home is located close to major Highways, Airports, Shopping and Beaches. **One small dog up to 15 lbs will be permitted. Applicant must be pre-qualified before showing.