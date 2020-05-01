All apartments in South Highpoint
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

15542 Verona Ave B

15542 Verona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15542 Verona Avenue, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/1BA in duplex in Clearwater w/WD hookups - Property Id: 197810

3BR/1BA apartment in a duplex (Apt B - back unit) - washer/dryer hookups - tile floors - central heat and air - please contact us (reference "Verona" so we know this is the property you are interested in) for details and appointment to see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197810
Property Id 197810

(RLNE5710397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15542 Verona Ave B have any available units?
15542 Verona Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 15542 Verona Ave B have?
Some of 15542 Verona Ave B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15542 Verona Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
15542 Verona Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15542 Verona Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 15542 Verona Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 15542 Verona Ave B offer parking?
No, 15542 Verona Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 15542 Verona Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15542 Verona Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15542 Verona Ave B have a pool?
No, 15542 Verona Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 15542 Verona Ave B have accessible units?
No, 15542 Verona Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 15542 Verona Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 15542 Verona Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15542 Verona Ave B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15542 Verona Ave B has units with air conditioning.

