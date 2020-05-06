15421 Morgan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great 2-bedroom 1-bathroom duplex House Back Side unit for Rent . This unit has laminate flooring in Kitchen area and other area Living room and 2 bedrooms has Carpets throughout to keep you cool in the summer months. It features a beautiful kitchen to prepare all the gourmet meals, inside utility room, and good-sized bedrooms and spacious closets. Fencing at back and side of the unit keeps it private and quiet as end of unit NO OUTLATE AREA. Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range / Oven, Flooring: Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl Separate laundry/storage room off the kitchen. Private parking and quiet neighbors Need background check , Job Details and Bank Reference. Tenant pays for water/sewer and Electric. pays for trash pick-up. Please no Pets allowed and or criminal and eviction history.