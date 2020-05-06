All apartments in South Highpoint
15421 Morgan Street

15421 Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

15421 Morgan Street, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2-bedroom 1-bathroom duplex House Back Side unit for Rent . This unit has laminate flooring in Kitchen area and other area Living room and 2 bedrooms has Carpets throughout to keep you cool in the summer months. It features a beautiful kitchen to prepare all the gourmet meals, inside utility room, and good-sized bedrooms and spacious closets. Fencing at back and side of the unit keeps it private and quiet as end of unit NO OUTLATE AREA. Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range / Oven, Flooring: Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl Separate laundry/storage room off the kitchen. Private parking and quiet neighbors Need background check , Job Details and Bank Reference. Tenant pays for water/sewer and Electric. pays for trash pick-up. Please no Pets allowed and or criminal and eviction history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15421 Morgan Street have any available units?
15421 Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 15421 Morgan Street have?
Some of 15421 Morgan Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15421 Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
15421 Morgan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15421 Morgan Street pet-friendly?
No, 15421 Morgan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Highpoint.
Does 15421 Morgan Street offer parking?
Yes, 15421 Morgan Street offers parking.
Does 15421 Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15421 Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15421 Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 15421 Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 15421 Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 15421 Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15421 Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15421 Morgan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15421 Morgan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15421 Morgan Street has units with air conditioning.

