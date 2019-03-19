All apartments in South Highpoint
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15134 Waverly Street

15134 Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

15134 Waverly Street, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautifully remodelled house has brand new A/C, a new kitchen, a new bath, new floors throughout and a backyard big enough to host the whole city for your BBQ party!
The amazing location puts you close to everything -- the restaurants and shopping of East Bay Drive, US 19 right around the corner and schools are within walking distance. All this, and it's still a quiet peaceful neighborhood with almost no traffic.
Make this house your home -- three bedrooms with ceiling fans, and a brand new bathroom will make the whole family happy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15134 Waverly Street have any available units?
15134 Waverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 15134 Waverly Street have?
Some of 15134 Waverly Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15134 Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
15134 Waverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15134 Waverly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15134 Waverly Street is pet friendly.
Does 15134 Waverly Street offer parking?
No, 15134 Waverly Street does not offer parking.
Does 15134 Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15134 Waverly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15134 Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 15134 Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 15134 Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 15134 Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15134 Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15134 Waverly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15134 Waverly Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15134 Waverly Street has units with air conditioning.

