15134 Waverly Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

This beautifully remodelled house has brand new A/C, a new kitchen, a new bath, new floors throughout and a backyard big enough to host the whole city for your BBQ party!

The amazing location puts you close to everything -- the restaurants and shopping of East Bay Drive, US 19 right around the corner and schools are within walking distance. All this, and it's still a quiet peaceful neighborhood with almost no traffic.

Make this house your home -- three bedrooms with ceiling fans, and a brand new bathroom will make the whole family happy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.