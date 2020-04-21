2350 Palmetto Ave S

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY GORGHEOUS APT! Located on the 2nd floor of multifamily building. Very bright and sunny with awesome front view of luxury homes on Intracoastal Waterway. Close to the action but still a quiet hide away. There's lots to love about Daytona Beach where families and individuals finds a variety of items & events to attract their interest . This lovely apt is freshly renovated featuring elegant porcelain tiles throughout, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances ( stove, hood, microwave, refrigerator), stone backsplash, new walls, electrical wiring and plumbing, awesome fully tiled bathroom, finished closets with shelves , ceilings fans in all rooms, new doors and windows with shades; new A/C cooling and heating system & 30 gallon water heater. Laundry room on the premises. Great location, you can walk to Publix Shopping Plaza, restaurants and public transportation. Short ride to the beach. Ready for you to enjoy!