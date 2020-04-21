All apartments in South Daytona
Find more places like 2350 Palmetto Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Daytona, FL
/
2350 Palmetto Ave S
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:00 PM

2350 Palmetto Ave S

2350 South Palmetto Avenue · (386) 445-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Daytona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2350 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL 32119
West Shore Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ABSOLUTELY GORGHEOUS APT! Located on the 2nd floor of multifamily building. Very bright and sunny with awesome front view of luxury homes on Intracoastal Waterway. Close to the action but still a quiet hide away. There's lots to love about Daytona Beach where families and individuals finds a variety of items & events to attract their interest . This lovely apt is freshly renovated featuring elegant porcelain tiles throughout, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances ( stove, hood, microwave, refrigerator), stone backsplash, new walls, electrical wiring and plumbing, awesome fully tiled bathroom, finished closets with shelves , ceilings fans in all rooms, new doors and windows with shades; new A/C cooling and heating system & 30 gallon water heater. Laundry room on the premises. Great location, you can walk to Publix Shopping Plaza, restaurants and public transportation. Short ride to the beach. Ready for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Palmetto Ave S have any available units?
2350 Palmetto Ave S has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2350 Palmetto Ave S have?
Some of 2350 Palmetto Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Palmetto Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Palmetto Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Palmetto Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Palmetto Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Daytona.
Does 2350 Palmetto Ave S offer parking?
No, 2350 Palmetto Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2350 Palmetto Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Palmetto Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Palmetto Ave S have a pool?
No, 2350 Palmetto Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Palmetto Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2350 Palmetto Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Palmetto Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Palmetto Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Palmetto Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2350 Palmetto Ave S has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2350 Palmetto Ave S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Daytona 2 BedroomsSouth Daytona Apartments with Garage
South Daytona Apartments with ParkingSouth Daytona Apartments with Pool
South Daytona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Apopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity