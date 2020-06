Amenities

Palmetto Palms 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Daytona - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Dayton $875 per month with water included.

The complex is right across from Riverfront Veterans Memorial Park where you have great views of the River and can enjoy beautiful late evening sunsets. These units are minutes away from Daytona's World Famous Beach and A1A for great shopping and site seeing. Also, located Minutes away from the Speedway, Volusia Mall and lots of shopping centers and eateries. Please call Agent for viewing!

Patricia 386-405-5864



