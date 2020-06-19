135 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Great 3 bedrooms home with 2 full baths located in a sought neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and wood kitchen cabinets. Marble flooring throughout, laminate wood flooring in all three bedrooms. Energy-efficient water heater, and a fresh coat of paint inside. The partially fenced back yard is of good size and it provides you a wood deck, a pergola, and a shed. It will be great for entertaining. Lawn care included. All information and measurements recorded in the MLS are intended to be accurate, but not guaranteed.