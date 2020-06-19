All apartments in South Daytona
135 Nautical Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:15 PM

135 Nautical Drive

135 Nautical Drive · (386) 931-0515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Nautical Drive, South Daytona, FL 32119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedrooms home with 2 full baths located in a sought neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and wood kitchen cabinets. Marble flooring throughout, laminate wood flooring in all three bedrooms. Energy-efficient water heater, and a fresh coat of paint inside. The partially fenced back yard is of good size and it provides you a wood deck, a pergola, and a shed. It will be great for entertaining. Lawn care included. All information and measurements recorded in the MLS are intended to be accurate, but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

