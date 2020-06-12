/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
129 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1144 sqft
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
758 OAKVIEW DRIVE
758 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1304 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly condo rental with one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking. Has been completely updated this year and has a gorgeous lake view from the large enclosed lanai.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3326 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3326 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Great newly renovated first floor 2BR 2 bath home. Sit on the lanai and watch the birds on the lake. Full-size washer & dryer. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, hospital, and the Arts.
Oneco
1 Unit Available
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
446 PALM TREE DRIVE
446 Palm Tree Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
Bright second floor 2 BR/2 BA condo (stair access only) in coveted Wildewood Springs. Heated pools, spas, tennis courts, walking trails and serene environment of nature yet close to everything.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE
554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
718 OAKVIEW DRIVE
718 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
940 sqft
Relaxing retreat among the mature oaks in this peaceful sanctuary. Settle in and soak up the serenity, the warm Florida sunshine and the beautiful Gulf breezes in this 2nd floor, 2 BR/2 BA unit in Wildewood Springs.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE
303 Springdale Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1304 sqft
This is a second story unit, with stair access only. Escape from the Northern cold and come to this lovely condo in West Bradenton. Master Bedroom features a Queen size bed and the Guest room has 2 twin beds plus there are 2 Queen sleeper sofas.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5026 WATER OAK DRIVE
5026 Water Oak Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
Nice West Bradenton 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo offering interior laundry room and extra storage on covered patio. Convenient location near FCU, restraunts, shopping, cinemas, banks and only minutes to the Anna Maria Island Beaches.
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
9 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Bay Shore Gardens
20 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Samoset
4 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4401 46TH AVENUE W
4401 46th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
2bed/2bath condo at Shorewalk. Heated pool, tennis courts, water views. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Prefer 2 year lease but willing to do a 1 year.
1 Unit Available
5903 43RD STREET W
5903 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED VILLA ON THE IMG GOLF COURSE. PRIVATE POOL (MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT). GREAT VIEWS OF A LAKE AND WIDE OPEN FAIRWAYS! SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH THEIR OWN BATHS.
