23700 State Road 46

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

This is a newly remodel 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. It has a large driveway and private backyard.



Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC

Seeking high quality, long term resident.

Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications

We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing

For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com

Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005



Bright and open floor plan

Energy Efficient Appliances

Energy Efficient Windows

Washer Dryer Hook ups

Fenced in Yard



Available for immediate move-in



Maximum 2 pets allowed with refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions apply.



Utilities: Duke Energy