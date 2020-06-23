All apartments in Sorrento
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:40 AM

23700 State Road 46

23700 Sorrento Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23700 Sorrento Avenue, Sorrento, FL 32776
Sorrento

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
This is a newly remodel 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. It has a large driveway and private backyard.

Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
Seeking high quality, long term resident.
Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

Bright and open floor plan
Energy Efficient Appliances
Energy Efficient Windows
Washer Dryer Hook ups
Fenced in Yard

Available for immediate move-in

Maximum 2 pets allowed with refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.

Utilities: Duke Energy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23700 State Road 46 have any available units?
23700 State Road 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sorrento, FL.
What amenities does 23700 State Road 46 have?
Some of 23700 State Road 46's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23700 State Road 46 currently offering any rent specials?
23700 State Road 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23700 State Road 46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23700 State Road 46 is pet friendly.
Does 23700 State Road 46 offer parking?
Yes, 23700 State Road 46 offers parking.
Does 23700 State Road 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23700 State Road 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23700 State Road 46 have a pool?
No, 23700 State Road 46 does not have a pool.
Does 23700 State Road 46 have accessible units?
No, 23700 State Road 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 23700 State Road 46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23700 State Road 46 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23700 State Road 46 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23700 State Road 46 has units with air conditioning.
