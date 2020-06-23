23700 State Road 46

Amenities
This is a newly remodel 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. It has a large driveway and private backyard.
Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
Seeking high quality, long term resident.
Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005
Bright and open floor plan
Energy Efficient Appliances
Energy Efficient Windows
Washer Dryer Hook ups
Fenced in Yard
Available for immediate move-in
Maximum 2 pets allowed with refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.
Utilities: Duke Energy