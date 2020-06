Amenities

gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

2BR/1BA First Floor Condo on Las Palmas at Sand Lake - Excellent 2BR/1BA condo available on Las Palmas at Sand Lake Community. The property has ceramic tile flooring throughout and wood laminate in the second bedroom. Large dining and living area. Property is situated near Orange Blossom Trail, Sand Lake Road, with convenient access to I-4.



Property comprises of 736 Sq.Ft. Contact us on 407-569-2860 or 407-334-9938 to arrange a viewing.



(RLNE1915362)