733 IBSEN AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unfurnished single family home in the Sky Lake area of Orlando! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms offer room for the whole family. Living room and dining area conveniently located right off of the kitchen and additional family room for entertaining and gatherings. Screened in back patio and fenced in back yard for privacy. Within MINUTES to the Florida Mall, downtown Orlando and major roads.



Available Now!

12 Month Lease

$60 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Doc fee( once application has been approved)

Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED