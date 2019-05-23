All apartments in Sky Lake
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

733 IBSEN AVENUE

733 Ibsen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

733 Ibsen Avenue, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unfurnished single family home in the Sky Lake area of Orlando! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms offer room for the whole family. Living room and dining area conveniently located right off of the kitchen and additional family room for entertaining and gatherings. Screened in back patio and fenced in back yard for privacy. Within MINUTES to the Florida Mall, downtown Orlando and major roads.

Available Now!
12 Month Lease
$60 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Doc fee( once application has been approved)
Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 IBSEN AVENUE have any available units?
733 IBSEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
What amenities does 733 IBSEN AVENUE have?
Some of 733 IBSEN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 IBSEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
733 IBSEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 IBSEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 IBSEN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 733 IBSEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 733 IBSEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 733 IBSEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 IBSEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 IBSEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 733 IBSEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 733 IBSEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 733 IBSEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 733 IBSEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 IBSEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 IBSEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 IBSEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
