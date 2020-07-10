All apartments in Sky Lake
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

710 Mcdougall Ct

710 Mcdougall Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

710 Mcdougall Ct, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
Spacious Beautiful 3 Bed 2. Bath condo Ready for move in Today! - Home offers 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen is quaint with matching appliances and includes a microwave. Home offers full bath and a full shower. Home is fully carpeted with the exception of common areas such as your kitchen and bathrooms.

Requires:
$50 Application fee per person 18 and over
$100.00 Admin fee if approved
$40 HOA Tenant Approval process per person 18 and over or $75 per Married couple
Renters Insurance is required upon approval at tenant expense

No Pets are Allowed in Community.

Please contact Victor for showings at 407-443-2218 or via email at victor@rentprosper.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Mcdougall Ct have any available units?
710 Mcdougall Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
Is 710 Mcdougall Ct currently offering any rent specials?
710 Mcdougall Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Mcdougall Ct pet-friendly?
No, 710 Mcdougall Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sky Lake.
Does 710 Mcdougall Ct offer parking?
No, 710 Mcdougall Ct does not offer parking.
Does 710 Mcdougall Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Mcdougall Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Mcdougall Ct have a pool?
No, 710 Mcdougall Ct does not have a pool.
Does 710 Mcdougall Ct have accessible units?
No, 710 Mcdougall Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Mcdougall Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Mcdougall Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Mcdougall Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Mcdougall Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
