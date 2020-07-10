710 Mcdougall Ct

Amenities

Spacious Beautiful 3 Bed 2. Bath condo Ready for move in Today! - Home offers 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen is quaint with matching appliances and includes a microwave. Home offers full bath and a full shower. Home is fully carpeted with the exception of common areas such as your kitchen and bathrooms.



Requires:

$50 Application fee per person 18 and over

$100.00 Admin fee if approved

$40 HOA Tenant Approval process per person 18 and over or $75 per Married couple

Renters Insurance is required upon approval at tenant expense



No Pets are Allowed in Community.



Please contact Victor for showings at 407-443-2218 or via email at victor@rentprosper.com



