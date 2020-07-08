6619 Precourt Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Unfurnished and centrally located single family POOL home in the Sky Lake area of Orlando! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms offer room for the whole family. Huge living room and dining area conveniently located right off the kitchen with like new appliances and counter bar. Gas water heater in large garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Large fenced in yard with private open pool. Close to mall, schools and public transportation, short drive to major highways. Located off W Sandlake Rd and Winegard Rd.



Available NOW!!



*MUST HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-760-4400

afpm@ackleyflorida.com

www,ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

Application fee $75 per adult

$125 Lease Doc fee (once the application has been approved)

Pet friendly with a $250 pet FEE. No aggressive breeds!

Sorry, this property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.