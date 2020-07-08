6619 Precourt Drive

Amenities
Unfurnished and centrally located single family POOL home in the Sky Lake area of Orlando! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms offer room for the whole family. Huge living room and dining area conveniently located right off the kitchen with like new appliances and counter bar. Gas water heater in large garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Large fenced in yard with private open pool. Close to mall, schools and public transportation, short drive to major highways. Located off W Sandlake Rd and Winegard Rd.
Available NOW!!
*MUST HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE
Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-760-4400
afpm@ackleyflorida.com
www,ackleyflorida.com
12 Month Lease
Application fee $75 per adult
$125 Lease Doc fee (once the application has been approved)
Pet friendly with a $250 pet FEE. No aggressive breeds!
Sorry, this property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program
***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.