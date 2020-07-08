All apartments in Sky Lake
Find more places like 6619 Precourt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sky Lake, FL
/
6619 Precourt Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

6619 Precourt Drive

6619 Precourt Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1986232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6619 Precourt Drive, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Unfurnished and centrally located single family POOL home in the Sky Lake area of Orlando! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms offer room for the whole family. Huge living room and dining area conveniently located right off the kitchen with like new appliances and counter bar. Gas water heater in large garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Large fenced in yard with private open pool. Close to mall, schools and public transportation, short drive to major highways. Located off W Sandlake Rd and Winegard Rd.

Available NOW!!

*MUST HAVE RENTER'S INSURANCE

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-760-4400
afpm@ackleyflorida.com
www,ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
Application fee $75 per adult
$125 Lease Doc fee (once the application has been approved)
Pet friendly with a $250 pet FEE. No aggressive breeds!
Sorry, this property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 Precourt Drive have any available units?
6619 Precourt Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6619 Precourt Drive have?
Some of 6619 Precourt Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 Precourt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Precourt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Precourt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 Precourt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6619 Precourt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6619 Precourt Drive offers parking.
Does 6619 Precourt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 Precourt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Precourt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6619 Precourt Drive has a pool.
Does 6619 Precourt Drive have accessible units?
No, 6619 Precourt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Precourt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6619 Precourt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6619 Precourt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6619 Precourt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6619 Precourt Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLEdgewood, FLConway, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouthchase, FL
Meadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLDoctor Phillips, FLAzalea Park, FLPine Hills, FLBay Hill, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLFairview Shores, FLWindermere, FLHorizon West, FLLockhart, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity