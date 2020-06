Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Looking for a water view? Look no further. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom is located on the Grand Canal in the popular neighborhood of Siesta Isles. This location allows you to walk to the beach and the village. It is tastefully decorated and offers two master suites. Want to swim in private, the built-in swimming pool out the glass sliding door will provide you the privacy you deserve. This home is new to the rental market. Be the first to sit on the dock with a glass of wine and enjoy the serenity of the water.