Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home. This freshly remodeled, turnkey furnished home has everything you need to enjoy your vacation - just bring your swimsuits and toothbrush. Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath layout can sleep up to 6 and offers separate living and dining areas, kitchen with a convenient entry to the dining area and over sized Florida room which overlooks your private sparkling screened pool. An outdoor shower is convenient and practical after a swim or a day at the beach. Pet friendly for up to 2 dogs. Call today to make your memories. New pool cage and pool was recently resurfaced. Minimum 30 day rental.