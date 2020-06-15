8 St Lucie Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 level pool home faces west over the St Lucie River with a private boat dock with deep water access. There are no fixed bridges and the water depth is estimated to be 5ft deep at low tide. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with lush landscaping you can enjoy the gorgeous sunsets out on one of the multi-level Verandas available. This home is just minutes away from beaches.



The floor plan is split level. The lower floor includes a half bath and is perfect for a large game or fitness room. Two large wine cooler refrigerators staying on the lower level for renters use. Lower level leads out to the lap pool with connected hot tub. Main floor over looks the waterfront, the pool and houses the kitchen, one of the two master bedrooms, a half bath, the fireplace, laundry room, living room and dining room. The upper floor houses the second master bedroom, guest bathroom and two guest bedrooms. There is a remote access two car garage. This home boasts a new concrete roof, fresh exterior paint, new impact windows and doors plus new landscaping.



Refundable Security Deposit is $10K. One small pet may be negotiable, up to 30lbs at full grown weight. Additional pet rent of $25/month required, there is also a non-refundable pet fee of $200. Pool maintenance, landscaping, and exterior pest control is included with lease.



Available for a 7 month or a 12 month lease OR call for shorter term options. Call now for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4914140)