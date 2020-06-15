All apartments in Sewall's Point
8 St Lucie Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8 St Lucie Court

8 St Lucie Court · (772) 380-9011
Location

8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL 34996

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8 St Lucie Court · Avail. now

$8,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4515 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 level pool home faces west over the St Lucie River with a private boat dock with deep water access. There are no fixed bridges and the water depth is estimated to be 5ft deep at low tide. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with lush landscaping you can enjoy the gorgeous sunsets out on one of the multi-level Verandas available. This home is just minutes away from beaches.

The floor plan is split level. The lower floor includes a half bath and is perfect for a large game or fitness room. Two large wine cooler refrigerators staying on the lower level for renters use. Lower level leads out to the lap pool with connected hot tub. Main floor over looks the waterfront, the pool and houses the kitchen, one of the two master bedrooms, a half bath, the fireplace, laundry room, living room and dining room. The upper floor houses the second master bedroom, guest bathroom and two guest bedrooms. There is a remote access two car garage. This home boasts a new concrete roof, fresh exterior paint, new impact windows and doors plus new landscaping.

Refundable Security Deposit is $10K. One small pet may be negotiable, up to 30lbs at full grown weight. Additional pet rent of $25/month required, there is also a non-refundable pet fee of $200. Pool maintenance, landscaping, and exterior pest control is included with lease.

Available for a 7 month or a 12 month lease OR call for shorter term options. Call now for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4914140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 St Lucie Court have any available units?
8 St Lucie Court has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 St Lucie Court have?
Some of 8 St Lucie Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 St Lucie Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 St Lucie Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 St Lucie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 St Lucie Court is pet friendly.
Does 8 St Lucie Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 St Lucie Court does offer parking.
Does 8 St Lucie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 St Lucie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 St Lucie Court have a pool?
Yes, 8 St Lucie Court has a pool.
Does 8 St Lucie Court have accessible units?
No, 8 St Lucie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 St Lucie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 St Lucie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 St Lucie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 St Lucie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
