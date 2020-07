Amenities

cable included recently renovated pool microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities cable included furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Updated 2nd floor unit available immediately. New water proof lament flooring throughout the unit. Fully remolded bath Unit is fully furnished, just bring your personal stuff. Canal/lake view out the back. This unit is just a short walk to the Pool and Peacock Center. Basic cable included.

55+ Agent/Owner